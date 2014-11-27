(Repeats story to additional alerts)

OSLO Nov 27 DNB, Norway's biggest bank, will gradually raise its dividend from next year and eventually aims to pay out more than half of its net income in dividends, it said on Thursday.

State controlled DNB said it is maintaining its target for return of equity of over 12 percent "towards 2017 and beyond."

"DNB's ambition is to gradually increase the dividend payout ratio from the current minimum 25 percent, starting in 2014. The new long-term ambition, once the capital level is reached, is to pay out above 50 percent," it said in a strategy update. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)