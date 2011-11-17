* Analyst: No buyers in current environment

* Analyst: Sale could come in 1-2 years

* Shares -0.9 pct, in line with market (Adds detail, analyst)

OSLO, Nov 17 Norwegian lender DBN has given up plans to sell its Polish unit, the firm said on Thursday, but the sale could be back on the agenda once European market turbulence eases, analysts said.

DNB, Norway's top lender and one of Scandinavia's top banks with a market capitalisation of $17.9 billion, had been trying to sell the Polish firm because it was too small and it aimed to focus on the Baltic States, which had shown healthier development since the financial crisis.

"DNB has resolved to continue its presence in Poland and build a long-term strategy in close cooperation with the local management," the company added in a statement.

With assets of 9.6 billion polish zlotys ($2.9 billion) at the end of last year, the Polish bank was among the small players in the country and not a significant contributor to earnings for DNB, which derives 80 percent of its income from Norway.

"The most likely situation is that they just didn't find a buyer at the right price ... look around, this is not the time you see banks acquiring things," said Danske Markets analyst Per Groenborg.

Banks around Europe are considering the sale of non-core assets to bulk up balance sheets to build up buffers amid the euro zone debt crisis and in preparation for Basel III requirements.

"It's not of the size that would have made a significant impact on their capital position ... but I wouldn't be surprised if a buyer popped up in a year or two and they sold," Groenborg added. ($1 = 3.272 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi and Joachim Dagenborg; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)