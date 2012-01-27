OSLO Jan 27 DNB, a major lender
to the global shipping industry, said it was "comfortable" with
its loans to the crippled sector but acknowledged exposure to an
Indonesian tanker company teetering on the brink of bankruptcy.
Indonesia's largest oil and gas shipping company, PT Berlian
Laju Tanker Tbk , said on Friday weak freight
rates and the global economic downturn meant it had to stop
making payments on $2 billion in debts.
"We are part of one of the (lending) syndicates, but we
cannot comment on particular clients or the volumes," DNB
spokesman Thomas Midteide told Reuters.
"We are generally still comfortable with our shipping
portfolio, even though the industry is facing tough times."
Six banks - DNB, Nordea, SCB, NIBC, ING
and BNP Paribas - provided Berlian Laju a
$685 million facility in February last year, the Indonesian
company has said.
Sweden's SEB joined the consortium in May,
according to Berlian Laju's latest quarterly report.
The facility is secured by 40 of Berlian Laju's existing
ships and three ships under construction.
Nordea and NIBC declined to comment, while SEB, ING and BNP
were not immediately available for a comment.
Berlian's announcement put the company at risk of a default
rating from Fitch.
The Indonesian company's woes, which it said included high
fuel coats and other operating costs, have already driven other
shipping firms to the wall.