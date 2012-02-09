* Dividend NOK 2 per share vs NOK 4 a year ago

* Profit beats expectations; 2012 target still in range

* Shares up 10 percent (Adds comments by CEO, analysts)

By Balazs Koranyi and Camilla Knudsen

OSLO, Feb 9 DNB, Norway's biggest bank, halved its dividend on Thursday, heeding calls for the country's banks to beef up their capital levels, and said it would be well ahead of the regulatory minimum by the year end.

The bank, a top lender to the troubled global shipping industry, also reported earnings last year well ahead of market forecasts, defying fears of a worsening loan book, and said the current year was running to plan, sending its shares over 10 percent higher.

"The key concern for us was around capital on which we take a breather," Nomura said in a note to clients.

"The dividend indicates to us that DNB hopes to generate capital organically to meet higher capital benchmarks that the Norwegian regulators appear to aspire to," Nomura added.

Local regulators have told banks to hold at least a 9 percent core Tier 1 capital by mid-year and banks around or short of that level would be "closely monitored".

The dividend cut, to 2.0 crowns per share from 4.0 crowns a year earlier, puts DNB's capital level at 9.4 percent and it said it aimed to be around 10 percent by the end of 2012.

The bank also said that it hopes to restore the dividend payout ratio to about 50 percent of earnings next year from 25 percent this year.

Net profit last year was down 7.7 percent at 13 billion crowns ($2.26 billion).

But fourth-quarter operating profit rose 5 percent to 5.88 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.02 billion), 22 percent ahead of the average market forecast and DNB said it was holding to its profit targets for 2012 and beyond, even though they were set before the worst of the euro zone crisis took hold.

"The share is up on the strong results and the fact that it's been trading at a rather steady valuation discount. The strong result triggered a reduction in the discount," Nils Christian Oeyen, an analyst at Argo Securities said.

DNB shares have been trading at around 7.8 times forecast 2012 earnings, behind Nordea's 10.1 ratio and SEB's 12.9, according to analysts' estimates.

DNB shares were up 10 percent at 70.7 crowns by 1315 GMT, when the Oslo market's OBX index was up 1.5 percent.

Analysts said investors were also relieved that non performing loan rates rose only moderately and problems in the shipping sector, which is struggling with low charter rates and falling asset values, was limited.

DNB's non-performing and doubtful loan rate was just 1.5 percent, a tenth of what some lenders in the more troubled regions of Europe struggle with.

"The losses were about as expected -- there were no bombshells in there -- not even in shipping, which some people had feared," Fondsfinans analyst Arild Nysaether said.

Europe's economic troubles have pushed funding costs higher which will weigh on DNB since the bank relies heavily on offshore markets for funding, but the bank said its profit targets are unchanged.

"The targets are unchanged both short term and long term but it's more likely that if we deliver on our targets in 2012, it will be at the lower end of the target range," Chief Executive Rune Bjerke told Reuters.

The bank is targeting an operating profit before taxes and writedowns of between 22 billion and 25 billion crowns, up from 21.8 billion in 2011.

Bjerke added that the shipping portfolio could continue to deteriorate, especially if charter rates in the dry bulk and tanker segments don't rise, but this was factored into the company's forecast of no change in lending loss rates.

Funding conditions for the bank could also improve in 2012, a big relief since deposits cover just 58 percent of lending.

"Costs related to funding are still high, at a higher level than we experienced in the beginning of 2011," Bjerke said. "But they might turn downwards based on what you see elsewhere in Europe right now... and it might be that we face a stable, hopefully decreasing level in 2012." ($1 = 5.7519 Norwegian krones) (Additional reporting by Walter Gibbs and Joachim Dagenborg; Editing by Erica Billingham and Greg Mahlich)