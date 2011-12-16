* Only 0.2 pct of shipping loans not performing
* Tanker market most distressed; no relief in sight
* Dry bulk rates seen going even lower
* Fitch reaffirms rating, sending shares higher
By Gwladys Fouche and Balazs Koranyi
OSLO, Dec 16 Norwegian bank DNB,
a key lender to the global shipping industry, said its loan book
to the sector would worsen in 2012, with non-performing loan
rates rising as crude transport rates stay weak and already low
dry bulk rates could fall further.
DNB, the world leader in syndicated loans to shipping this
year, said on Friday its 0.2 percent non-performing loan rate
for the sector is bound to rise as crude transport rates stay
weak and already low dry-bulk rates could fall further.
Its shares rose 2.3 percent, outperforming a 0.7 percent
rise in the OBX index as investors have already priced in
a downturn, with no more negative news found in the company's
comments and ratings agency Fitch reaffirming its A+ rating.
"Everyone knows that they will have to take some losses in
this area in the years to come," Per Groenborg, an analyst at
Danske Markets said. "But still you get the impression that they
have a sensible grip on this business area."
"In my opinion it is impossible to attach anything negative
to what they said today, even though it's clear that the
shipping-book is a negative asset," Groenborg said.
DNB is one of the most exposed banks to the downturn in the
global shipping sector as over 10 percent of its loans are to
the sector.
A slew of ships ordered when times were good has continued
to be launched this year, outpacing demand in the dry bulk and
tanker markets, depressing freight rates and battering ship
owners' earnings.
"With the shipping markets remaining where they are today,
we must expect some negative migration in the portfolio, but we
do not expect dramatic shifts," Harald Serck-Hanssen, head of
DNB's shipping business told a conference call.
DNB shares have fallen 32 percent since the start of the
year and the fall was aggravated by its heavy exposure to
shipping.
"We stick to our 'buy' rating and believe the current share
price reaction is exaggerated," Nordea Bank said in a research
note.
"DNB has a proven track record of handling downturns in
rates and vessel values, which is why we are not overly
concerned."
FITCH REAFFIRMS RATING
Fitch added that DNB had resilient profitability and
acceptable capital ratios.
"As one of the leading global lenders to shipping, DNB will
invariably be affected by the cyclicality in the sector,
although its long-standing relationship with most of its
customers and experience in the sector is likely to mitigate
this," Fitch said in.
DNB said about 37 percent of the 86 billion crowns ($14.35
billion) on loan to the traditional shipping sector were
considered to be in the "most difficult" segments of the
industry.
"We hope for some of the factors to surprise us positively
but we are prepared for the worst in the dry bulk sector,"
Serck-Hanssen said. "We have considerable loss-absorbing
capacity".
Nordea, a rival in the shipping sector, said it aimed to
maintain its exposure to shipping in 2012 as some key segments,
like the LNG market, continued to offer value.
The bank said it may opt by choice to take a provision on
performing loans due to the market's sluggish outlook.
DNB said the tanker market was the most distressed and there
was little improvement in sight for rates but the bank's
portfolio in the segment was especially robust.
Rates in the dry bulk segment could fall even further in
2012 while container rates were seen improving slightly, DNB
said.
It said it saw restructuring taking place in the container
market, with some players exiting that business or mergers and
acquisitions taking place.
($1 = 5.9948 Norwegian crowns)
