* 2 bln euro debt issued on "pretty good" terms

* Earnings target maintained but will be more difficult

* Sees no repeat of 2008 market freeze (Adds detail, background)

OSLO, Jan 5 DNB, Norway's biggest lender expects higher funding costs and turbulent market to remain in 2012 which will make achieving its 2012 targets more difficult, Chief Executive Rune Bjerke said on Thursday.

DNB continued to target pretax profit before loan losses of 22-25 billion crowns ($3.7 billion - $4.2 billion) for this year but the turbulence on global and particularly European markets is impacting the entire banking sector, Bjerke told Reuters on the sideline of a conference.

"The funding market in Norway will look pretty much like it did in the second half of 2011," he said. "It will be a liquid market but costs are higher."

DNB, one of the healthiest lenders in the Nordics, issued 2 billion euros worth of debt on Wednesday at what Bjerke said were "pretty good funding terms."

Norway's banks are well capitalised and their loan book is among the healthiest in Europe as Norway sits on a budget surplus, no debt and healthy growth.

Although its households are among the most indebted in the world with a debt to income ratio at around 200 percent, solid income and house price growth has insulated the banking sector.

Bjerke said he did not expect a repeat of 2008 when credit markets froze up worldwide as market players have learned their lesson and are better prepared.

"I am much more optimistic about the outlook of the global economic than I was during the autumn," he added to TV 2, citing the positive signs seen in the U.S. economy.

Bjerke added DNB does not plan to cut back lending to improve its capital position. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)