OSLO Nov 17 Norwegian lender DBN is no longer considering selling its Polish unit after completing a review of its operations, a spokesman said on Thursday.

"We had a strategic evaluation of our Polish business and have decided to retain it," Thomas Midteide said.

"DNB has resolved to continue its presence in Poland and build a long-term strategy in close cooperation with the local management," the company added in a statement. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg; editing by Balazs Koranyi)