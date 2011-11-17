UPDATE 1-Hynix joins last-minute bid for Toshiba chips - sources
* New offer would exceed minimum sought by Toshiba (Recasts with sources, adds comments, share price, byline, changes dateline)
OSLO Nov 17 Norwegian lender DBN is no longer considering selling its Polish unit after completing a review of its operations, a spokesman said on Thursday.
"We had a strategic evaluation of our Polish business and have decided to retain it," Thomas Midteide said.
"DNB has resolved to continue its presence in Poland and build a long-term strategy in close cooperation with the local management," the company added in a statement. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg; editing by Balazs Koranyi)
* New offer would exceed minimum sought by Toshiba (Recasts with sources, adds comments, share price, byline, changes dateline)
TOKYO, June 14 Japan's government is assembling a Japan-South Korea-U.S. consortium in a last-minute bid for Toshiba Corp's prized semiconductor business, countering a $20 billion offer from U.S. chipmaker Broadcom Ltd , the Asahi newspaper said on Wednesday.