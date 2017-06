OSLO Nov 29 DNB, Norway's biggest lender, does not plan to change its dividend policy after the central bank said the country's top banks should increase their liquidity buffers, preferably through retained earnings.

"We have a policy for a 50 percent dividend yield under normal conditions, and this policy remains unchanged," Thomas Midteide, a spokesman for DNB said on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday Norges Bank said the country's bank sector is well capitalised but European turmoil, high household debt and rising funding costs have increased risks for the sector. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen)