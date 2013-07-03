OSLO, July 3 DNB says: * Sees swap impact in the second quarter of 2013 * Says in the second quarter of 2013, the DNB Group will record a negative

effect of basis swaps connected to funding of NOK 89 million ($14.64 million) * For the full year 2012 and the first quarter of 2013, there were negative effects of basis swaps of approximately NOK 1687 million and NOK 233 million, respectively (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)