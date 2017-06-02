OSLO, June 2 Norway's Consumer Council must be
allowed to proceed with a class action lawsuit against top bank
DNB on behalf of 180,000 customers, the Borgarting
appeals court ruled on Friday, affirming the decision of a lower
court.
DNB will consider whether to appeal against the decision, a
spokesman said.
The bank had argued that the case to reclaim some 690
million Norwegian crowns ($81.84 million) on behalf of investors
in funds it managed did not fit the requirements for a class
action lawsuit.
The case centres on whether DNB, charging customers for
so-called active fund management, had in fact covertly been
tracking a stock index - a claim DNB denies.
($1 = 8.4315 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Adrian Croft)