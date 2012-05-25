OSLO May 25 Norway's biggest bank, DNB
said it disagreed with the rationale behind a one-notch
downgrade of its credit rating by Moody's, saying it had good
access to funding and its shipping portfolio was stable.
"We do not agree with their reasons, mainly those concerning
our funding markets; we believe we have good access to all
markets, Europe, USA, Japan and Australia for that matter,"
spokesman Thomas Midteide said on Friday.
Moody's downgraded DNB to A1/C- from Aa3/C due to its
reliance on market funding and exposure to volatile asset
classes such as commercial real estate and shipping.
(Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord)