* Lifts mortgage, other rates by 0.3 pct point
* Property market already overheating
(Adds detail, background)
OSLO, March 8 DNB, Norway's biggest
bank, raised its mortgage rates on Friday because of an expected
tightening in capital requirements, taking pressure off the
central bank to hike its own benchmark rate.
DNB hiked many of its rates by up to 0.3 percentage point,
expecting the government to sharply raise the risk weight rules
on residential mortgages and forcing banks to hold more capital
on home loans, it said in a statement on Friday.
The bank's move will be welcome news for Norges Bank, which
has signalled a rate hike between March and September because it
fears that cheap credit is overheating a housing market that is
already under pressure from the country's oil boom.
Norwegian housing prices hit new records month after month
as rapid income growth, low unemployment and high immigration
keep pressure on the property market.
The construction sector is working at full capacity but
built 10,000 fewer units than needed in each of the past three
years, the central bank said earlier.
But the central bank has also been reluctant to hike because
any rate increase would push its already strong crown currency
even stronger, reducing inflation even as it is expected to
undershoot the bank's target for years to come.
Norges Bank will announce its first rate decision in three
months on Thursday, and analysts expect the bank to keep rates
on hold and announce a delay in the rate hike, possibly to the
end of the year.
DNB's hike will be effective immediately on new loans and
end-April for existing loans.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)