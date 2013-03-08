OSLO, March 8 DNB, Norway's biggest lender, will raise lending rates, including for mortgages, by 0.3 percentage points because of government plans to toughen capital requirements, it said on Friday.

"Due to the fact that the authorities have signalled stricter regulation of Norwegian banks, including a significant increase in risk weights for home mortgages, DNB has decided to increase its lending rates," the bank said in a statement.

"The increase encompasses floating rate loans, parts of the loan portfolio for small and medium-sized companies, and a significant part of DNB Finans' loan portfolio," it added. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)