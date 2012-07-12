OSLO, July 12 Norway's DNB, the Nordic country's biggest bank, expects its net interest income to continue to grow in the coming quarters, its chief financial officer said on Thursday.

"We now have a solid base for seeing net interest income growing going forward," Chief Financial Officer Bjoern Erik Naess told a news conference. "We believe in a positive development in the coming quarters this year."

He added that DNB remained comfortable with its guidance for shipping-related loan losses, expecting these to increase somewhat going forward, in line with earlier statements. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, writing by Victoria Klesty)