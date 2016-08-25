(adds comments from analyst, share)

OSLO/STOCKHOLM, Aug 25 (Reuters) -

* Swedens's Nordea and Norway's DNB say they have entered into an agreement to combine their operations in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania to create a leading main bank in the Baltics

* Nordea and DNB will have equal voting rights over combined bank, while having different economic ownership that reflect relative equity value of their contribution to combined bank at time of closing

* The banks say their operations in the Baltics are complementary. Nordea has built a "strong" position within the large corporate segment whereas DNB is strong in the SME (small and medium enterprises) segment, they say

* Danske Bank analyst Matti Ahokas says: "This means there are no natural buyers for these assets. That is somewhat negative because I think they would both rather have sold the whole operation, and this may have been a compromise."

* Ahokas says: "Danske sold its Baltic operations last year and it seems all Nordic banks would rather sell than buy more. But for me, this is interesting because there were no buyers."

* Shares in Nordea and DNB are down 0.25 percent and up 0.15 percent respectively at 0952 GMT, slightly outperforming a European banking index down 0.64 percent.

* Nordea's and DNB's Baltic operations have 1,300 and 1,800 employees and EUR 8 billion and EUR 5 billion in assets, respectively

* The transaction is conditional upon regulatory approvals and conditions, and is expected to close around Q2 2017

* The banks will operate independently until all necessary approvals have been received

* J.P. Morgan acts as financial advisor and BA-HR as legal advisor to DNB in connection with the transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord in Oslo and Helena Soderpalm in Stockholm, editing by Gwladys Fouche)