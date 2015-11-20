BRIEF-Henry Morgan Ltd updates on dividend guidance
* "Company's current intention is to pay a special dividend after the 30 June year end of 18 to 22 cents per share" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
OSLO Nov 20 Norwegian bank DNB briefly evacuated its headquarter in Oslo due to a bomb threat on Friday, but employees were soon allowed back in, company spokesman Even Westerveld said.
"The police has told us that it is safe to return to the building, so we're following that advice. The threat is called off," Westerveld told Reuters. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen and Ole Petter Skonnord, writing by Terje Solsvik; editing by Angus MacSwan)
* Precinct shareholders will receive a third-quarter dividend of 1.40 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: