OSLO Nov 20 Norwegian bank DNB briefly evacuated its headquarter in Oslo due to a bomb threat on Friday, but employees were soon allowed back in, company spokesman Even Westerveld said.

"The police has told us that it is safe to return to the building, so we're following that advice. The threat is called off," Westerveld told Reuters. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen and Ole Petter Skonnord, writing by Terje Solsvik; editing by Angus MacSwan)