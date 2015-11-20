BRIEF-Henry Morgan Ltd updates on dividend guidance
* "Company's current intention is to pay a special dividend after the 30 June year end of 18 to 22 cents per share" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
OSLO Nov 20 Norwegian bank DNB evacuated its headquarter in Oslo due to a bomb threat on Friday, company spokesman Even Westerveld said.
He declined to comment further on the nature of the threat. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen and Ole Petter Skonnord, writing by Terje Solsvik; editing by Angus MacSwan)
* "Company's current intention is to pay a special dividend after the 30 June year end of 18 to 22 cents per share" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Precinct shareholders will receive a third-quarter dividend of 1.40 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: