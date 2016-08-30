* Rig and service vessel owners face high debt, shrinking
market
* DNB: Firms need mergers, debt restructuring, new equity
* DNB: Some rig, service vessel owners could go bankrupt in
2016
By Stine Jacobsen
STAVANGER, Norway, Aug 30 Restructuring the debt
of struggling offshore oil service vessel (OSV) and drilling rig
companies will take years to complete and complex cases must go
through multiple stages, an executive at top Norwegian bank DNB
told Reuters on Tuesday.
Dozens of exploration rigs and more than 100 service vessels
have been mothballed since the plunge in oil prices began in
mid-2014, leaving owners unable to repay billions of dollars to
banks and bondholders.
"I think there is a chance that for many companies you may
have a two-step process," DNB's head of lending to large
customers, Harald Serck-Hanssen, said on the sidelines of an
energy conference.
"Ideally we would have liked to see restructurings taking
companies into 2020, but I think in many cases that is not
possible to achieve," he said, adding that the large number of
lenders involved added complexity to the process.
The first phase will likely see companies through to the
second half of 2018 or first half of 2019, and unless markets
have recovered they would then need a second phase,
Serck-Hanssen said.
While more consolidation should be expected, he cautioned
that mergers and restructurings must also involve the injection
of new equity to make firms viable.
A recent deal whereby conglomerate Aker took a
stake in OSV owner Solstad Offshore is an example of
such deals, and more should be expected, he added.
But other players could also provide the needed capital
injections.
"I think it is a combination of Norwegian long-term
industrial family money, industry people already in the industry
looking to diversify into offshore, and foreign private equity
money," he said adding that he had seen some interest from
private equity players.
However, not all companies would be able to restructure
their debt and bankruptcies among vessel and rig owners could
occur already in 2016, Serck-Hanssen said.
"I think next year will be another very tough year. It could
be tougher than this year because you have declining contract
coverage both on the OSV and rig side."
On the brighter side, oil service companies outside the OSV
and rig segments were performing better than expected, he added.
OSV firm Farstad said separately on Tuesday that
talks to restructure its $1.4 billion in net interest bearing
debt were continuing. Rig firm Seadrill has previously
announced similar plans for its debt of some $10 billion. DNB
declined to comment on specific cases.
(Editing by Terje Solsvik)