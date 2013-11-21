* Plans ROE above 12 pct by 2016
By Balazs Koranyi
OSLO, Nov 21 DNB, Norway's biggest
bank, will have to keep a lid on dividends for the next three
years to help build up capital even though loan losses are
shrinking faster than expected and profitability is solid.
State-controlled DNB will keep its dividend ratio at around
25 percent of profits through 2016, a year longer than it
predicted earlier, but plans to return to a 50 percent payout
ratio as soon as possible.
"Our long-term dividend policy is intact," Chief Executive
Rune Bjerke told an investor meeting on Thursday. "We are aiming
for at least 25 percent payout in the years to come; it might be
more, under extreme conditions, it could be less," Bjerke said.
DNB's dividend constraints relate partly to Norway's tough
line on how much capital the country's banks should hold to
protect them from financial shocks.
On loan losses, Bjerke said these would be below DNB's 3
billion to 4 billion crown ($490-654 million) guidance for this
year, then fall in 2014, both significantly below market
expectations.
Much of the improvement will come from lower losses on
lending to the troubled shipping sector and DNB said it was on
track to cut shipping to 6 percent of its loan portfolio.
The bank also said it is aiming for a return on equity
target of more than 12 percent, slightly above current levels.
On Norway's overheated housing market, Bjerke said it was
heading for price falls but not an outright crash. The
International Monetary Fund has said the country's housing
market is 40 percent overvalued.
"You can never exclude a sharper decrease but the
fundamentals don't support such a development," he said. "We do
not believe in a sharp decline in prices."
"It might well be so that housing prices will continue to
stay flat or decline by an additional 1 or 2 percent, maybe 5
percent," Bjerke said,
Norway's banks have come through the financial crisis
relatively unscathed but policymakers, keen to avoid a repeat of
a banking collapse in the early 1990s, have been strict on the
sector. As a result, the banks have some of the toughest capital
requirements in Europe. They also have to hold more capital
during boom periods, known as a countercyclical buffers.
DNB plans to build up capital organically without resorting
to the equity market. It expects to have to raise its common
Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio - a measure of financial health -
to between 13.5 and 14 percent of risk-adjusted assets by 2016
from the current 11 percent.
DNB's shares rose 1.1 percent as the dividend outlook was
already priced in, while other forecasts surprised on the
upside, traders said.
DNB shares have looked cheap relative to its regional
competitors, overshadowed by Norway's tough capital regime, the
housing market and problems with the shipping portfolio.
The stock trades around 9.6 times expected 2014 earnings,
below an 11.2 ratio for its Nordic peers. But the shares are up
50 percent over the past year, outpacing a 20 percent rise in
the European banking index.
Analysts said the stock has plenty of room to rise further
as funding costs are low and the bank was likely to increase
mortgage rates further, boosting its margins.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Greg Mahlich and Jane
Merriman)