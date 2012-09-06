* Cuts 2015 ROE target to above 12 pct from above 14 pct
* Sees dividend payout ratio at 25-50 pct through 2014 vs 50
pct
* Shares underperform broader bank sector
(Adds detail, CEO, analyst comment)
By Camilla Knudsen and Balazs Koranyi
OSLO, Sept 6 DNB, Norway's biggest
bank, slashed its dividend and profitability targets on
Thursday, caving in to pressure from regulators to beef up its
capital buffers and admitting to much slower growth due to tough
economic times.
The decision to cut its return on equity target -- a measure
of profitability -- shows how one of Europe's most solid banks
is having to scale back its ambitions.
DNB has proved resilient to Europe's debt crisis and has
remained one of the region's most profitable banks, but the
group faces a slowdown in lending and interest income growth
plus persistent regulatory demands to bolster capital quickly.
"Today the situation is completely different," Chief
Executive Rune Bjerke said of the targets set over a year ago.
"We have had a tsunami of new regulations and the macro economic
situation is challenging ... interest rates are down and new
regulation has come up, we need to adjust the way the bank
operates to that."
Norway's regulators have urged banks either to cut dividends
or raise capital to bolster their defences against the difficult
economic climate. But DNB has been reluctant to heed these calls
and has ruled out any capital increase via the equity market.
DNB cut its dividend in February, originally seen as a one
off. The bank cut again on Thursday, saying it would pay out
between 25 and 50 percent of profits to shareholders through
2014, down from a target of 50 percent.
This will help raise the bank's capital ratio from 9.6
percent to 10 percent by the end of the year and to between 12
and 12.5 percent by 2015.
DNB cut its 2015 return on equity (ROE) target to above 12
percent from previous guidance of above 14 percent.
The new target maintains DNB as one of the most profitable
in Europe, where many euro zone banks have single digit or even
negative returns on equity (ROE).
But its nearest rivals are well ahead, with Handelsbanken
recording a 14 percent ROE in the first half of this
year and Nordea chalking up 12.1 percent.
"The targets are in general less ambitious than what we had
expected, with the most positive targets being for 2015," Credit
Suisse said in a note.
Still, markets punished DNB shares only moderately as the
new targets are more closely aligned with market consensus
forecasts and show that DNB is facing up to reality and
abandoning unrealistic expectations.
At 1025 GMT, its shares were up 1 percent, underperforming a
1.4 percent rise by European banks. Investors were
disappointed but not devastated by the new figures and relieved
there would be no capital increase.
"This (dividend cut) was already reflected in the market's
projections," brokerage Terra Markets said. "Taking everything
into account our EPS estimate for 2015 might be upped
slightly."
DNB said the bulk of the ROE cut was the result of lower
global interest rates while a two percentage point tax increase
and the increased capital base were also responsible.
The bank, one of the biggest lenders to the shipping
industry, will also cut its exposure to this sector where it has
had to book bigger than expected losses due to the global
economic downturn.
It had already cut the weight of the shipping loan book to
7.5 percent in its portfolio from 9.7 percent in 2008 and now is
aiming for 6 percent by 2015.
Although DNB previously said it aimed for an operating
profit before taxes and writedowns of 30 billion Norwegian
crowns ($5.18 billion) by 2015, its latest guidance did not
contain a profit target for the period.
"We believe the new financial targets imply pre-provision
profits for 2015 of around 27 billion crowns," Nomura said in a
note. "This is about 1 billion crowns ahead of our 2015
estimate."
($1=5.7925 Norwegian krones)
