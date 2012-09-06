OSLO, Sept 6 DNB, Norway's biggest bank slashed its dividend payout target and cut its return on equity forecast on Thursday as it beefs up capital to meet new liquidity rules and struggles with a lower interest rate environment.

DNB cut its dividend payout ratio to between 25 and 50 percent of profit through 2014 from 50 percent and also reduced its 2015 return on equity target to above 12 percent from a previous target above 14 percent, it said in a capital markets day presentation.

DNB, one of the biggest lenders to the struggling shipping industry, lifted its Tier 1 capital ratio to 9.6 percent in the second quarter, topping the 9 percent regulatory mininum and remained on course for its 10 percent target by the end of 2012. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)