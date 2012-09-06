CORRECTED-BRIEF-Domino's Pizza Turkey, Russia franchisee plans London IPO
* DP Eurasia says expects to have free float of not less than 50 percent
OSLO, Sept 6 DNB, Norway's biggest bank slashed its dividend payout target and cut its return on equity forecast on Thursday as it beefs up capital to meet new liquidity rules and struggles with a lower interest rate environment.
DNB cut its dividend payout ratio to between 25 and 50 percent of profit through 2014 from 50 percent and also reduced its 2015 return on equity target to above 12 percent from a previous target above 14 percent, it said in a capital markets day presentation.
DNB, one of the biggest lenders to the struggling shipping industry, lifted its Tier 1 capital ratio to 9.6 percent in the second quarter, topping the 9 percent regulatory mininum and remained on course for its 10 percent target by the end of 2012. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)
* DP Eurasia says expects to have free float of not less than 50 percent
NEW YORK, June 5 Leaving your job soon and rolling over a 401(k) into an IRA? Thinking about buying an annuity? About to call your money manager and allocate this year's Roth contribution?