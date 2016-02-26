OSLO Feb 26 DNB, Norway's largest bank, cut some mortage rates for the first time to 1.99 percent, it said on Friday.

The new low in borrowing costs will apply to three-year fixed-rate mortgages held by people younger than 34 years old and by the bank's most-valued customers, it added.

The Norwegian central bank's key policy rate is set at 0.75 percent. The next rate decision is on March 17. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)