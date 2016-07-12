OSLO, July 12 DNB, Norway's top bank, still aims to pay a dividend at the upper end of a 30-50 percent interval of net profit after the bank posted higher-than-expected loan losses on Tuesday and expects more ahead, its chief executive told Reuters.

Asked whether the bank still aimed for a dividend this year in the high range of 30-50 percent of net profit, CEO Rune Bjerke said in an interview: "Yes, that is what we're aiming for and that is what we see. We want to build capital as fast as we can to reach the plateau level, which we believe will be reached at the latest in 2017." (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, writing by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Alister Doyle)