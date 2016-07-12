OSLO, July 12 DNB, Norway's top bank,
still aims to pay a dividend at the upper end of a 30-50 percent
interval of net profit after the bank posted
higher-than-expected loan losses on Tuesday and expects more
ahead, its chief executive told Reuters.
Asked whether the bank still aimed for a dividend this year
in the high range of 30-50 percent of net profit, CEO Rune
Bjerke said in an interview: "Yes, that is what we're aiming for
and that is what we see. We want to build capital as fast as we
can to reach the plateau level, which we believe will be reached
at the latest in 2017."
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, writing by Gwladys Fouche,
editing by Alister Doyle)