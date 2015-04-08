BRIEF-Appoints Mohammed El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
•Says Mansour Abdul Majid Amer resigns as chairman and managing director •Appoints Mohammed Ahmed Fouad El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
April 8 DNB Asa
* In q1 of 2015, DNB Group will record a positive effect of basis swaps connected to funding of approximately nok 1,810 million
* In q1 of 2014, there was a negative effect of basis swaps of nok 596 million
* Basis swaps are derivative contracts entered into in connection with long-term funding in international capital markets where the relevant currency is converted to Norwegian kroner. These swaps are hedging instruments, and over the lifetime of the derivatives the mark-to-market adjustments will have zero effect Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
CAIRO, May 7 Egypt plans to issue a new Eurobond at the end of May or start of June, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy said on Sunday, after finding strong investor appetite for its $4 billion issuance in January.