OSLO, April 30 DNB, Norway's largest
bank, reported first-quarter earnings just ahead of expectations
on Thursday and maintained its lending growth outlook, despite a
major slowdown in economic growth.
DNB's pretax operating profit before impairment charges rose
to 9.27 billion crowns ($1.23 billion) from 7.38 billion crowns
a year ago, slightly ahead of forecasts for 9.18 billion crowns
in a Reuters poll of analysts.
"Lending volumes are expected to increase at an annual rate
of 3 to 4 per cent, provided that exchange rates remain stable,"
DNB said. "Volume-weighted spreads are expected to be constant."
Its net interest income rose to 8.59 billion crowns from
7.69 billion crowns a year ago, in line with expectations for
8.57 billion crowns.
