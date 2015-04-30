(Repeats to additional clients)

OSLO, April 30 DNB, Norway's largest bank, reported first-quarter earnings just ahead of expectations on Thursday and maintained its lending growth outlook, despite a major slowdown in economic growth.

DNB's pretax operating profit before impairment charges rose to 9.27 billion crowns ($1.23 billion) from 7.38 billion crowns a year ago, slightly ahead of forecasts for 9.18 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.

"Lending volumes are expected to increase at an annual rate of 3 to 4 per cent, provided that exchange rates remain stable," DNB said. "Volume-weighted spreads are expected to be constant."

Its net interest income rose to 8.59 billion crowns from 7.69 billion crowns a year ago, in line with expectations for 8.57 billion crowns.