OSLO Oct 22 DNB, Norway's largest
bank, said it would target a capital ratio target of 15 percent
by the end of next year, against 13.5 percent by the end of this
year as it reported third-quarter earnings above expectations on
Thursday.
DNB's pretax operating profit before impairment charges rose
to 8.1 billion crowns ($990.47 million) from 7.6 billion crowns
a year ago, sligthly above forecasts for 8.0 billion crowns in a
Reuters poll of analysts..
The bank said its dividend policy was unchanged.
($1 = 8.1779 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Gwladys Fouche)