OSLO, April 28 Top Norwegian bank DNB
expects a sharp rise in lending losses in 2016, it said on
Thursday as it reported first-quarter earnings down 20 percent
year-on-year.
"There was a negative trend in the offshore service vessel
and rig markets during the quarter, which had an impact on
collective impairment," DNB said.
DNB's net profit for the January to March period fell to
5.22 billion Norwegian crowns ($640.65 million) from 6.54
billion crowns a year earlier, compared with forecasts for 4.96
billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.
($1 = 8.1480 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)