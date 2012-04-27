* Q1 net profit 1.76 bln NOK vs forecast 2.66 bln
* Hit by fair value adjustments of swaps
* Says meeting full-year ambitions "challenging"
* Loan book quality in line with forecasts
* Shares down 8 pct, top European blue-chip faller
By Balazs Koranyi
OSLO, April 27 DNB, Norway's biggest
bank, said higher funding costs and tough new capital rules
would make it difficult to meet its full-year profit target as
it posted a bigger-than-expected drop in first-quarter earnings
due to a big accounting charge.
Shares in the bank, one of the biggest lenders to the global
shopping industry, dropped as much as 9.5 percent in early
Friday trading.
"A poor set of results," Credit Suisse analysts said in a
research note. "The shares should be very weak on these numbers,
especially due to the poor net interest income and continued
capital deficit."
The outcome is in stark contrast to results from Swedish
banks, which have mostly beaten expectations thanks in large
part to strong trading revenues as market sentiment improved
following cash injections from the European Central Bank.
Analysts said it was all the more disappointing as Norway
has remained largely immune from Europe's economic troubles
thanks to its oil sector, stable finances and steady growth.
DNB said its net interest income - the profit it makes from
lending minus its costs for borrowing - rose 10.5 percent after
it did not pass on the central bank's rate cuts to clients. But
that was well below analysts forecasts for a 13 percent rise.
The bank also booked a bigger-than-expected 2.43 billion
crown loss on the fair value adjustment of its swaps, which
dragged first-quarter net profit down 38 percent to 1.76 billion
crowns ($307 million), compared with an expected 2.66 billion.
CUTTING FORECASTS
"Rising funding costs and stricter capital adequacy and
liquidity requirements will probably have an impact on the
competitive situation in the entire financial services industry
over the next few years," DNB said.
"The group's financial ambitions remain firm, but will be
more challenging to reach due to lower interest rate
expectations and the negative accounting effect of hedging
instruments."
Funding costs have been on the rise across Europe as the
continent's economic troubles have eroded confidence, forcing
borrowers to pay more for funds. At the same time, banks are
also striving to meet tougher capital rules as regulators seek
to prevent a repeat of the 2008-9 financial crisis.
Citi analysts said they expected 2012 and 2013 net profit
forecasts to be trimmed by 5 percent.
DNB is targeting a full-year pretax operating profit of
between 22 billion and 25 billion crowns before writedowns.
At 0830 GMT, DNB shares were down 8 percent at 64.65 crowns,
the biggest fall by a European blue-chip stock.
Still, some investors remained positive on the stock's
long-term prospects given DNB's relative valuation to Nordic
peers.
"With shares trading at tangible book value and eight times
2013 earnings, we still see more long term value in DNB vs.
Swedish peers," Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a note.
"Short term share are likely to be weak but we remain buyers."
DNB's Tier 1 capital at 9.3 percent is above the minimum 9
percent requirement but the financial regulator has repeatedly
told it to further increase its capital and liquidity buffers.
To improve its capital position DNB cut its dividend earlier
this year and said it aimed for 10 percent Tier 1 capital by the
end of 2012.
In a rare bright spot, DNB's loan book remained healthy and
writedowns fell in line with expectations, defying fears the
global shipping sector's difficulties would erode the quality of
the its loan book.
($1 = 5.7340 Norwegian crowns)
(Additional reporting by Camilla Knudsen; Editing by Mark
Potter)