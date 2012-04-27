* Q1 net profit 1.76 bln NOK vs forecast 2.66 bln

* Hit by fair value adjustments of swaps

* Says meeting full-year ambitions "challenging"

* Loan book quality in line with forecasts

* Shares down 8 pct, top European blue-chip faller (Adds analysts, shares)

By Balazs Koranyi

OSLO, April 27 DNB, Norway's biggest bank, said higher funding costs and tough new capital rules would make it difficult to meet its full-year profit target as it posted a bigger-than-expected drop in first-quarter earnings due to a big accounting charge.

Shares in the bank, one of the biggest lenders to the global shopping industry, dropped as much as 9.5 percent in early Friday trading.

"A poor set of results," Credit Suisse analysts said in a research note. "The shares should be very weak on these numbers, especially due to the poor net interest income and continued capital deficit."

The outcome is in stark contrast to results from Swedish banks, which have mostly beaten expectations thanks in large part to strong trading revenues as market sentiment improved following cash injections from the European Central Bank.

Analysts said it was all the more disappointing as Norway has remained largely immune from Europe's economic troubles thanks to its oil sector, stable finances and steady growth.

DNB said its net interest income - the profit it makes from lending minus its costs for borrowing - rose 10.5 percent after it did not pass on the central bank's rate cuts to clients. But that was well below analysts forecasts for a 13 percent rise.

The bank also booked a bigger-than-expected 2.43 billion crown loss on the fair value adjustment of its swaps, which dragged first-quarter net profit down 38 percent to 1.76 billion crowns ($307 million), compared with an expected 2.66 billion.

CUTTING FORECASTS

"Rising funding costs and stricter capital adequacy and liquidity requirements will probably have an impact on the competitive situation in the entire financial services industry over the next few years," DNB said.

"The group's financial ambitions remain firm, but will be more challenging to reach due to lower interest rate expectations and the negative accounting effect of hedging instruments."

Funding costs have been on the rise across Europe as the continent's economic troubles have eroded confidence, forcing borrowers to pay more for funds. At the same time, banks are also striving to meet tougher capital rules as regulators seek to prevent a repeat of the 2008-9 financial crisis.

Citi analysts said they expected 2012 and 2013 net profit forecasts to be trimmed by 5 percent.

DNB is targeting a full-year pretax operating profit of between 22 billion and 25 billion crowns before writedowns.

At 0830 GMT, DNB shares were down 8 percent at 64.65 crowns, the biggest fall by a European blue-chip stock.

Still, some investors remained positive on the stock's long-term prospects given DNB's relative valuation to Nordic peers.

"With shares trading at tangible book value and eight times 2013 earnings, we still see more long term value in DNB vs. Swedish peers," Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a note. "Short term share are likely to be weak but we remain buyers."

DNB's Tier 1 capital at 9.3 percent is above the minimum 9 percent requirement but the financial regulator has repeatedly told it to further increase its capital and liquidity buffers.

To improve its capital position DNB cut its dividend earlier this year and said it aimed for 10 percent Tier 1 capital by the end of 2012.

In a rare bright spot, DNB's loan book remained healthy and writedowns fell in line with expectations, defying fears the global shipping sector's difficulties would erode the quality of the its loan book.

($1 = 5.7340 Norwegian crowns)