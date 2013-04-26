(Corrects 2nd bullet point, penultimate paragraph to show bank lending rates, not policy rates, have risen)

OSLO/STOCKHOLM, April 26 Norway's largest bank DNB forecast stronger interest income in the months ahead and stable credit losses for the full year after reporting better than expected first-quarter profits on Friday.

Norway's economy is one of Europe's best performers and its banking sector escaped the global financial crisis relatively unscathed though policymakers are on high alert to ensure it can handle any future crises.

DNB, which has nevertheless struggled with its exposure to a hard-hit shipping sector, said overall credit losses this year would be at a similar level to 2012.

"In spite of a relatively strong financial market trend in the first quarter, it appears that it will take some time before Norway's main trading partners experience an economic recovery," the bank said, noting that forecasts for Norway's economic growth have been adjusted downwards during the quarter.

Its net profit surged more than 80 percent to 3.18 billion Norwegian crowns ($541 million), beating the 2.6 billion expected in a Reuters poll of analysts.

"These were good, solid numbers that were better than expected. There were no big suprises," said Bengt Kirkoen, an analyst at Swedbank First Securities.

DNB's results follow buoyant earnings from its Swedish rivals this week, though most said lending would remain weak as customers worried about stability in other parts of Europe.

DNB said interest rate increases implemented by the bank during the first quarter would lead to higher interest income from the second quarter, contributing to higher returns and boosting capital.

DNB has been building up reserves to meet new capital rules which come into effect later this year. ($1 = 5.8793 Norwegian kroner) (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche in Oslo and Mia Shanley in Stockholm; Editing by Greg Mahlich and Helen Massy-Beresford)