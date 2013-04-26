* Q1 net profit jumps to 3.18 bln NOK vs forecast 2.60 bln
* Says quarterly losses in shipping have bottomed out
* Higher bank lending rates to lift interest income from Q2
* Forecasts similar credit losses this year to 2012
(Adds outlook for shipping, quotes, credit losses)
By Camilla Knudsen and Mia Shanley
OSLO/STOCKHOLM, April 26 Norway's largest bank,
DNB, said on Friday it may have seen the worst for bad
loans in the troubled shipping sector and forecast stronger
lending income in the months ahead after reporting better than
expected first-quarter profits.
Norway's hydrocarbon-rich economy is one of Europe's best
performers and its banks got through the global financial crisis
relatively unscathed.
However, DNB, one the world's largest lenders to the
shipping industry has struggled with souring loans in the
sector, which has been plagued by global overcapacity depressing
freight rates.
But Chief Executive Rune Bjerke said on Friday there was now
cause for some optimism.
"Shipping provisions increased as expected but we believe
the level we see on a quarterly basis is the bottom," he told a
results news conference. "We see some bright spots that make us
more optimistic than one quarter ago."
Rival Nordea, which also has extensive shipping
interests, had said on Thursday that credit quality in the
sector had stabilised.
Their outlooks contrasted with a report by Fitch this week
which said the shipping crisis would likely last longer than
originally expected and that impaired loans and losses would
remain high.
DNB added, however, that Nordic banks had been able to
offset the weaker performance in shipping with resilient Swedish
and Norwegian loan portfolios which have been backed by strong
economies.
It said overall loan impairments in the last quarter
amounted to 737 million Norwegian crowns ($125 million), which
was below expectations, while credit losses this year are
forecast to be at a similar level to 2012.
Meanwhile rate increases on mortgages and some corporate
loans implemented by the bank in the first quarter will bring a
rise in interest income from the second quarter, it said.
DNB's results follow buoyant earnings from Swedish peers
this week, though most said overall lending would remain
relatively weak as customers worried about stability in other
parts of Europe.
DNB has also suffered from somewhat slower demand
internationally and amongst its largest corporate clients.
"In spite of a relatively strong financial market trend in
the first quarter, it appears that it will take some time before
Norway's main trading partners experience an economic recovery,"
the bank said.
However, DNB's net profit surged 80 percent to 3.18 billion
Norwegian crowns ($541 million) in the three months just ended,
beating the 2.6 billion expected in a poll of analysts.
"These were good, solid numbers that were better than
expected," said Bengt Kirkoen, a Swedbank First Securities
analyst.
Shares in DNB were up 5 percent at 92.35 crowns by 1130 GMT,
outperforming an Oslo benchmark index down 0.05 percent
and the Stoxx 600 Europe index, down 0.5 percent.
($1=5.8793 Norwegian kroner)
(Additional reporting by Gwladys Fouche in Oslo; Editing by
Greg Mahlich)