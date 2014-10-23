(Adds detail)
OSLO Oct 23 DNB, Norway's largest
bank, reported third-quarter earnings well ahead of expectations
on Thursday and said loan losses would stay low and margins
stable even as the economy slows due to falling oil investments.
DNB, partly controlled by the government, said its pretax
profit before impairment charges rose 12 percent to 7.63 billion
crowns ($1.15 billion), comfortably beating the 7.05 billion
crowns seen in a Reuters poll of analysts, as loan-loss charges
were less than half of the market's expectation.
But DNB also warned that Norway, which generates a fifth of
its economy from its vast offshore oil sector, was facing a
slowdown and the recent plunge in oil prices posed increased
risks to growth.
"The rate of (Norway's) growth is expected to slow in the
period ahead due to a decline in petroleum investments," DNB
said. "If the recent fall in oil prices prevails, it could have
a negative effect on the Norwegian economy in the longer term...
(and) forecast may be adjusted downward," DNB said, referring to
the economy.
In the third quarter, DNB's loan losses totalled 183 million
crowns, below the 512 million seen in a Reuters poll and
full-year loan-losses are now seen below 2 billion crowns after
the previous year's 2.19 billion.
DNB said it expected a narrowing of lending spreads to be
offset by wider deposit spreads. It also expects lending to grow
by 3 to 4 percent over time, in line with its previous guidance.
The bank said that it was also on track to meet capital
buffer targets and expects to have common tier 1 capital ratio -
a gauge of financial strength - of 13.5-14.0 percent by
end-2016.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik and Jane
Merriman)