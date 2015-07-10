* Cuts outlook for 2015 loan losses to just under NOK 3 bln
* Q2 pretax profit before impairment charges NOK 7.40 bln
* Analysts had forecast NOK 7.17 bln
* Shares up more than 5 percent
(Adds analyst, background, share price reaction, valuation)
By Stine Jacobsen
OSLO, July 10 Norwegian energy businesses are
coping with a weaker oil price and slowing economy better than
expected, the country's biggest bank said on Friday, cutting its
estimate for loan losses this year.
Shares in DNB, a big lender to Norway's oil and gas
industry which generates about a fifth of the country's gross
domestic product (GDP), rose more than 5 percent after it also
beat second-quarter profit expectations.
However, the bank remained cautious about 2016, saying it
expected the Norwegian economy to slow further. Though oil
prices have climbed almost 30 percent from six-year lows
in January, they remain at about half of their June 2014 peak.
"DNB still does not exclude the possibility of a certain
increase in impairment losses linked to oil-related activities
from 2016 onwards," it said.
So far, though, the bank said energy businesses were coping
well, thanks to a broad portfolio of contracts and strong cash
generation.
It said it now expected impairment losses on loans to total
just under 3 billion Norwegian crowns ($372 million) this year,
down from its previous assumption of 3-4 billion crowns.
DIVIDEND COMEBACK
Second-quarter operating profit before impairment charges
rose 10 percent year-on-year to 7.40 billion crowns, ahead of an
average forecast of 7.17 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Net interest income was up 11 percent to a record 8.73
billion crowns, also beating expectations..
DNB kept its forecast for annual growth in lending volumes
of 3-4 percent, provided exchange rates remain stable, and said
it still aimed to return to a dividend payout ratio of above 50
percent of earnings in 2017, based on 2016 profits.
The ratio was 30 percent this year, based on 2014 earnings,
with DNB retaining cash in recent years to meet Norway's capital
requirements. Its common equity Tier 1 capital ratio -- a key
measure of financial strength -- has increased to 13.0 percent
from 12.1 per cent at the end of June 2014.
"Now that they show they can build capital faster, the
dividend case should make a comeback," said Swedbank analyst
Bengt Kirkoen, who has a 'buy' rating on DNB shares.
At 1000 GMT, the shares were up 5.1 percent at 133.9 crowns,
the second-biggest rise by a European blue-chip stock.
The stock trades at less than 10 times forecast earnings, a
discount to Nordic peers such as Nordea, Swedbank
, Danske Bank and Handelsbanken
in part because of concerns about its exposure to energy firms.
($1 = 8.0722 Norwegian crowns)
(Additional reporting by Joachim Dagenborg; Editing by Terje
Solsvik and Mark Potter)