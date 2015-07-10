(Repeats to additional readers)
OSLO, July 10 DNB, Norway's largest
bank, reported second-quarter earnings ahead of expectations on
Friday and cut its forecast for loan losses this year, despite a
major slowdown in the country's economic growth.
DNB's pretax operating profit before impairment charges rose
to 7.40 billion Norwegian crowns ($914.10 million) from 6.72
billion crowns a year ago, ahead of forecasts for 7.17 billion
crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts..
The firm said it now expects impairment losses to total just
under 3 billion crowns this year.
"We have previously estimated that impairment losses on
loans will be in the range of NOK 3-4 billion in 2015. This is
probably a bit too high," Chief Executive Rune Bjerke said in a
statement.
It reiterated its outlook for lending volumes to increase at
an annual rate of 3 to 4 percent, provided that exchange rates
remain stable.
Its net interest income rose to 8.73 billion crowns from
7.87 billion crowns a year ago, above expectations for 8.65
billion crowns.
($1 = 8.0954 Norwegian crowns)
