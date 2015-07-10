OSLO, July 10 DNB, Norway's largest bank, reported second-quarter earnings ahead of expectations on Friday and cut its forecast for loan losses this year, despite a major slowdown in the country's economic growth.

DNB's pretax operating profit before impairment charges rose to 7.40 billion Norwegian crowns ($914.10 million) from 6.72 billion crowns a year ago, ahead of forecasts for 7.17 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts..

The firm said it now expects impairment losses to total just under 3 billion crowns this year.

"We have previously estimated that impairment losses on loans will be in the range of NOK 3-4 billion in 2015. This is probably a bit too high," Chief Executive Rune Bjerke said in a statement.

It reiterated its outlook for lending volumes to increase at an annual rate of 3 to 4 percent, provided that exchange rates remain stable.

Its net interest income rose to 8.73 billion crowns from 7.87 billion crowns a year ago, above expectations for 8.65 billion crowns. ($1 = 8.0954 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)