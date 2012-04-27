OSLO, April 27 DNB, Norway's biggest
bank, reported a 38 percent fall in first-quarter net profit on
Friday due to big one-off financial loss, and warned that
reaching its full-year target would be "challenging".
DNB, one of the biggest lenders to the global shipping
industry, said its quarterly net profit fell to 1.76 billion
crowns ($306.94 million) from 2.85 billion crowns a year
earlier, missing market expectations for 2.66 billion crowns.
"The group's financial ambitions remain firm, but will be
more challenging to reach due to lower interest rate
expectations and the negative accounting effect of basis swaps,"
DNB said.
The bank's bottom line sank as it booked a 2.43 billion
crown loss on the fair value adjustment of its swaps, an item
which is not associated with core operations and which can show
wide swings depending on market conditions.
Its net interest income rose 10.4 percent after it did not
pass on central bank rate cuts onto mortgage customers.
DNB has performed relative well against its international
peers thanks to Norway's healthy economic performance, strong
state finances and low unemployment. However, regulators have
repeatedly told DNB it needed more capital to meet future
capital regulations.
($1 = 5.7340 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)