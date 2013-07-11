OSLO, July 11 Norway's largest bank DNB warned of weakening loan demand in Norway, especially in the in the corporate sector, as it reported second-quarter results that beat expectations on Thursday.

Its net profit fell to 3.80 billion Norwegian crowns ($620.09 million), from 4.61 billion at the same time last year, beating the 3.67 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The bank repeated impairment losses on loans this year would be between 3-4 billion crowns. ($1 = 6.1281 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty, editing by Terje Solsvik)