OSLO, April 4 Norwegian bank DNB must
provide written explanation of its policy of helping clients set
up offshore companies in the Seychelles, Norway's industry
minister said in a statement on Monday.
"DNB says this should not have happened and that the bank
should not have participated. That I agree to," Trade and
Industry Minister Monica Maeland said.
DNB said in a separate statement that it regretted assisting
about 40 customers in setting up the firms between 2006 and
2010, and that the practice had ended.
The Norwegian government is DNB's top owner with a stake of
34 percent.
DNB's Seychelles policy was first reported by daily
Aftenposten, quoting leaked documents.
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Ryan Woo)