OSLO Nov 22 Norway's biggest bank, DNB , said it is comfortable with its shipping portfolio in spite of the dire situation on the tanker market where players are struggling with overcapacity and sluggish demand.

The bank, one the world's largest lenders to the shipping industry, said on Tuesday that while the industry was "very weak" and no short-term relief was in sight, only a limited number of its customers experienced "challenges".

Norway's Frontline, the global oil tanker industry's top independent player, warned its future was in jeopardy as its quarterly numbers sank deeper into the red. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, writing by Victoria Klesty)