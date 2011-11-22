OSLO Nov 22 Norway's biggest bank, DNB
, said it is comfortable with its shipping portfolio in
spite of the dire situation on the tanker market where players
are struggling with overcapacity and sluggish demand.
The bank, one the world's largest lenders to the shipping
industry, said on Tuesday that while the industry was "very
weak" and no short-term relief was in sight, only a limited
number of its customers experienced "challenges".
Norway's Frontline, the global oil tanker
industry's top independent player, warned its future was in
jeopardy as its quarterly numbers sank deeper into the red.
