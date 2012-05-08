SINGAPORE May 8 Norwegian shipping and energy
lender DNB will stop covering listed companies at its
Singapore office and transfer equity research to Norway, in a
move that has resulted in the departure of two analysts based in
the city-state.
A third analyst, former head of research Kay Lim, will be
redeployed to corporate finance, DNB told Reuters on Tuesday.
"Equity research is being discontinued in Singapore but
selected names will still be covered by our research analysts
based in Norway," said Joachim Skorge, regional head of Asia and
managing director for investment banking at DNB.
But the bank is strengthening its corporate finance and
investment banking operations, while increasing its focus on
sales to Asian investors, he said.
"We need to adapt to the changing market environment and
also we need to keep an eye on costs and sometimes that can lead
to reorganisation," he added.
DNB's Singapore operations, which started in the 1970s,
include foreign exchange, rates and commodities, securities
sales and trading, corporate finance and debt capital markets.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)