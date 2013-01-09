OSLO Jan 9 DNB, Norway's biggest bank, will book a 235 million crown ($41.90 million) accounting gain on the mark-to-market adjustment of its basis swaps, it said on Wednesday.

For the full year, however, the accounting adjustment for its swaps will result in a 1.69 billion crown loss, it said in a statement.

Basis swaps are derivative contracts entered into in connection with long-term funding in international capital markets where the funding currency is converted to crowns.

However, over the lifetime of the product, the mark-to-market adjustments will have zero effect, it added.

($1 = 5.6084 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)