OSLO, July 2 July 2 DNB ASA
:
* In the second quarter of 2014, the DNB Group will record a
positive effect of basis swaps connected to funding of
approximately NOK 33 million.
* In the second quarter of 2013, there was a negative effect of
basis swaps of NOK 88 million.
* Basis swaps are derivative contracts entered into in
connection with long-term funding in international capital
markets where the relevant currency is converted to Norwegian
kroner.
* These swaps are hedging instruments, and over the lifetime of
the derivatives the mark-to-market adjustments will have zero
effect.
