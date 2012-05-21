UPDATE 10-Oil dives 5 pct on surprise build in U.S. crude, gasoline stocks
* Row with Qatar could weaken OPEC output cut pledges (Adds date to first bullet point)
OSLO May 21 Norway-based oil firm DNO remains on the lookout for acquisitions, both big and small, to fill gaps in its current portfolio or to build mass, Executive Chairman Bijan Mossavar-Rahmani told a press conference on Monday.
He added that the firm also considers "monetizing" some of its developed assets. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)
DUBAI, June 7 Qatari armed forces that had been stationed in Saudi Arabia as part of the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen returned home on Wednesday, state television reported on its Twitter account.