OSLO, Feb 8 Norwegian oil firm DNO
said fourth-quarter earnings were above market
expectations after it decided to book a "cash advance" related
to Iraqi exports as revenue, boosting its shares four percent.
Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation for October-December came in at around 660 million
Norwegian crowns ($155.97 million), DNO said, up from 159
million posted in the fourth quarter of 2010.
DNO, due to release its quarterly figures at a London
presentation on Feb. 15, said the results were well above market
expectations after a strong end to the year.
"As previously reported, DNO received a second cash advance
in relation to oil exports from the Tawke field in the Kurdistan
region of Iraq of NOK 353 million in September 2011," the
company said.
"The payment was not recorded as revenue in Q3 2011.
Following additional assessment and review of new information,
this payment will be recorded as revenue in Q4 2011."
Net profit for the fourth quarter 2011 was around 200
million crowns, the company added, while full-2011 net profit
was seen at around 650 million crowns, or more than double
earnings in the previous year.
DNO said its cash position at year-end 2011 was 1.75 billion
Norwegian crowns ($303.3 million).
The company's shares were up 4.2 percent at 9.24 crowns at
0835 GMT, outperforming a 0.9 percent rise in the Oslo bourse's
main index.
($1 = 5.7704 Norwegian crowns)
