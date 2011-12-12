* Analyst: little chance move would succeed
* Shares ignore "noise"
(Adds analyst comments, background)
OSLO Dec 12 A disgruntled shareholder
group has sought a court injunction to block Norwegian oil
company DNO's takeover of Emirates-based RAK Petroleum,
a legal manoeuvre analysts said had little chance of success.
DNO, whose primary assets are in Iraqi Kurdistan, called the
injunction request in Oslo District Court a "frivolous attack"
and said it planned to close the deal in January.
Its shareholders approved the all-shares acquisition by a
3-1 vote margin on Nov. 1, after which RAK shareholders gave
their overwhelming approval.
DNO said the injunction request was filed by Petrolia Invest
, a company controlled by former DNO Chairman Berge
Gerdt Larsen, who has long argued that DNO was overpaying for
RAK's Middle Eastern and North African assets.
First Securities analyst Teodor Sveen Nilsen, who has a buy
recommendation on DNO, dismissed the latest action as "more
noise" in a waning anti-merger campaign.
"As the majority of shareholders at both extraordinary
general meetings voted for the merger, and given Petrolia's
history of somewhat frivolous conduct in regards to recent
events, we believe the request will carry little weight in the
Oslo District Court," Nilsen said in a research note.
At 1030 GMT, DNO shares were up 0.9 percent, outperforming a
1.9 percent fall in the OBX index.
Under the deal RAK is to receive $250 million worth of DNO
shares valued at 9.50 Norwegian crowns per share.
That would increase RAK's stake in DNO to more than 40
percent from today's 30 percent, though RAK pledged to return to
30 percent by the end of 2012 after some DNO shareholders had
complained it would have too much power in the merged company.
(Reporting by Walter Gibbs and Balazs Koranyi)