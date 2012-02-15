OSLO Feb 15 Norwegian oil company DNO sees production output rising this year as it drills new wells and boosts capacity at its prize Tawke field in Iraqi Kurdistan, the company said as deal-making rumours swirl around the Kurdish oil sector.

"DNO has an extensive drilling plan for 2012, with a total of 18 wells expected to be drilled during the year," the company said. "Two wells are currently in progress in Kurdistan with results expected during the first quarter."

DNO made the remarks as it posted fourth-quarter 2011 results largely in line with preliminary figures given last week. Net profit came in at 203 million Norwegian crowns ($35.4 million) as against a 31-million-crown net loss a year ago.

Operating profit, which it had not pre-reported, was 210.8 million crowns, more than double last year's figure, though analysts in a Reuters poll had on average forecast 273 million.

Several analysts jacked up DNO share price targets in the past week, calling DNO was a buyout target as major companies like Exxon Mobil and Total challenge Baghdad's ban on doing business in semi-autonomous Kurdistan.