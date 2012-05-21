OSLO May 21 Norwegian oil company DNO beat expectation with first quarter earnings on Monday and said the upgrade of its prize field in Iraqi Kurdistan was on track.

DNO said first-quarter net profit rose to 307 million crowns ($51.24 million) from a 115 million crown loss a year earlier and came ahead of expectations for 233 million crowns in a poll of analysts.

The firm said it was on track to upgrade the capacity of the Tawke field to 100,000 barrels per day in 2012 and planned a capacity of 200,000 boe per day by 2014. ($1 = 5.9912 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)