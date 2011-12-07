OSLO Dec 7 Norwegian oil firm DNO's
working interest production was 30,635 barrels of oil
per day (bopd) in October, below the 36,773 bopd it averaged in
the third quarter, the firm said on Wednesday.
It added that the testing of its Summail-1 well in the Dohuk
license in Iraq is completed and confirms the presence of heavy
crude oil in the Jurassic interval and natural gas in
Cretaceous.
"Sustainable rates were not achieved during the tests of the
oil bearing Jurassic intervals, and DNO will evaluate
alternative methods for re-testing these zones at a later
stage," it added.
"The well will be now suspended for possible re-entry and
further testing at a later stage," it added.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)