OSLO Dec 7 Norwegian oil firm DNO's working interest production was 30,635 barrels of oil per day (bopd) in October, below the 36,773 bopd it averaged in the third quarter, the firm said on Wednesday.

It added that the testing of its Summail-1 well in the Dohuk license in Iraq is completed and confirms the presence of heavy crude oil in the Jurassic interval and natural gas in Cretaceous.

"Sustainable rates were not achieved during the tests of the oil bearing Jurassic intervals, and DNO will evaluate alternative methods for re-testing these zones at a later stage," it added.

"The well will be now suspended for possible re-entry and further testing at a later stage," it added.