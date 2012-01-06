OSLO Jan 6 Norwegian oil firm DNO said that Oslo's enforcement, bankruptcy and probate court had rejected a shareholder group's request for an injunction to stop the completion of DNO's merger with RAK Petroleum of the United Arab Emirates.

"The court has today dismissed the request for injunction and in addition awarded DNO NOK 1 million ($166,300) in compensation to cover its legal costs," DNO said in a statement on Friday.

The company said the merger is expected to be completed later this month. ($1 = 6.0125 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)