* DNO signs MoU to study Changuleh oil field in western Iran
* DNO's is Iran's second western energy deal post-sanctions
* Shares up nearly 8 percent
Nov 16 Norwegian oil and gas company DNO
is to study the development of an oil field in Iran,
becoming the second western company after France's Total
to sign an energy deal in the country since the
lifting of sanctions.
DNO said on Wednesday it had signed a memorandum of
understanding with the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) to
conduct a study on the development of the Changuleh oil field in
western Iran.
DNO's shares rose nearly 8 percent on the news.
Changuleh, discovered in 1999 but never developed, is
estimated to hold more than 2 billion barrels of oil, the
company said. DNO has operations in North Africa and the Middle
East, particularly in Iraqi Kurdistan.
Total last week signed a deal with NIOC to further develop
the South Pars gas field in the Gulf, the world's largest field
which extends into Qatari waters.
This second deal is seen as a boost to Tehran's efforts to
attract investment following the lifting of sanctions earlier
this year.
"Iran presents an obvious and exciting next step in
expanding DNO's footprint in the region," DNO's Managing
Director Bjørn Dale said in a statement.
Barclays analysts said: "DNO was an early mover into the
Kurdistan Region of Iraq and appears to be adopting the same
strategy to evaluate this development opportunity in Iran."
"While the investment case remains focused on ongoing
development in and outlook for payments from the Tawke field in
Kurdistan, the MOU with the NIOC provides a view on the
company's medium-term growth aspirations."
Western companies are keen to tap Iran's vast energy
resources but have been cautious due to uncertainty over U.S.
sanctions that remain in place, contract terms and a sharp drop
in oil prices since mid-2014.
The election of Donald Trump as president of the United
States last week has added further uncertainty to the market.
Total said the elections will have no impact on its
deal.
